Hawks sign 2nd-round draft pick Lundy, also sign 2-way player Norris

1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks have signed second-round draft pick Seth Lundy, the last of the team's three draft picks to agree to deals

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed second-round draft pick Seth Lundy in a deal announced on Thursday and also agreed to sign Miles Norris to a two-way contract.

Lundy, a guard/forward from Penn State, was the No. 46 overall pick in the draft.

The Hawks this week previously signed their first-round pick, guard Kobe Bufkin of Michigan, the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. The team also previously signed forward Mouhamed Gueye, a second-round pick from Washington State whose draft rights were obtained in a draft-day trade with the Boston Celtics.

Norris, a 6-foot-10 forward, played for UC Santa Barbara from 2020-23. Norris averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds last season.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

