Hawks' Schlenk steps down as president, Fields assumes lead

The Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 but have struggled to repeat that success; they finished 43-39 last season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and are currently 16-15 and seventh in the Eastern Conference this season.

“Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling, and I appreciate the counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager," Schlenk said in a statement released by the team.