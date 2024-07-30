Breaking: Happening now: More than 10,000 greet Harris at rally at Georgia State
Hawks request waivers on center Bruno Fernando, sign forward Dominick Barlow to 2-way contract

The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on center Bruno Fernando and signed forward Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract
25 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on center Bruno Fernando and signed forward Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract on Tuesday.

Fernando averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 45 games, including two starts, last season. He has averaged 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 203 career games with the Hawks, Boston and Houston.

The Hawks had an excess of frontline players following a deal that sent high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6. The Hawks received forward E.J. Liddell, guard Dyson Daniels, forward-center Larry Nance Jr. and center Cody Zeller as well as a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 first-rounder in the trade.

The Hawks traded Liddell to the Phoenix Suns for forward David Roddy on Monday.

Barlow appeared in 33 games, including one start, during the 2023-24 season with San Antonio and averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

The 6-foot-9 Barlow was originally signed to a two-way contract by the Spurs after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.

