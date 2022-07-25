ajc logo
X

Hawks request waivers on 2021 second-round draft pick Cooper

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on guard Sharife Cooper, a 2021 second-round draft pick from Auburn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on guard Sharife Cooper, a 2021 second-round draft pick from Auburn, on Monday.

The move came after Cooper averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 assists in five games on Atlanta's Summer League team.

After signing a two-way contract, Cooper averaged only three minutes in 13 games with Atlanta as a rookie last season. He averaged 17.4 points and 6.4 assists in 34 G League games with the College Park Skyhawks.

Cooper's possible path to a roster spot in Atlanta became more difficult this offseason. The Hawks have fortified their point guard depth behind Trae Young with trades for Dejounte Murray and Aaron Holiday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Police: Cobb pediatrician punched EMT who arrived to transport baby2h ago
Federal judge: Congressman can’t avoid testimony before Fulton special grand jury
3h ago
Hawks release guard Sharife Cooper
1h ago
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe
5h ago
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe
5h ago
Warner Bros. Discovery nixes ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ after seven seasons
4h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
24m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
24m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
24m ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top