Hawks play the Thunder, seek 5th straight win

Atlanta seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Oklahoma City
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Hawks (4-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City went 40-42 overall a season ago while going 24-17 at home. The Thunder averaged 117.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.4 last season.

Atlanta went 41-41 overall with a 17-24 record on the road last season. The Hawks gave up 118.1 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (knee), Kenrich Williams: out (back).

Hawks: Wesley Matthews: out (calf), Kobe Bufkin: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

