Hawks play the Kings in out-of-conference matchup

Sacramento faces Atlanta for a non-conference matchup
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago

Sacramento Kings (2-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Sacramento face off in non-conference action.

Atlanta finished 36-46 overall a season ago while going 21-20 at home. The Hawks averaged 7.5 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

Sacramento finished 46-36 overall, 30-22 in Western Conference action and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Cody Zeller: day to day (personal), Dyson Daniels: day to day (hip), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).

Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Orlando Robinson: day to day (mcl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

