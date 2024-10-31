Hawks play the Kings in out-of-conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (2-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Sacramento face off in non-conference action.
Atlanta finished 36-46 overall a season ago while going 21-20 at home. The Hawks averaged 7.5 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.
Sacramento finished 46-36 overall, 30-22 in Western Conference action and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder), Cody Zeller: day to day (personal), Dyson Daniels: day to day (hip), Vit Krejci: out (adductor).
Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Orlando Robinson: day to day (mcl).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.