Georgia News

Hawks play the Celtics on 3-game win streak

Atlanta aims to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Boston
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago

Boston Celtics (57-15, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (33-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -16; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston.

The Hawks are 19-26 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta has a 17-26 record against opponents above .500.

The Celtics have gone 38-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the league scoring 121.1 points per game while shooting 48.6%.

The 119.2 points per game the Hawks average are 9.6 more points than the Celtics give up (109.6). The Celtics average 16.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Hawks give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 120-118 on March 25, with De'Andre Hunter scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Hunter is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 123.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: day to day (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (toe).

Celtics: Jrue Holiday: day to day (shoulder), Jaden Springer: day to day (knee), Xavier Tillman Sr.: day to day (knee), Al Horford: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SPECIAL

Hyundai could add hybrid car production to $7.6B Georgia plant

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Judge recommends disbarring attorney who aided Trump

Credit: Family photo

GSU student killed in crash was aspiring lawyer, leader

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Treasury secretary touts manufacturing growth at reopening Ga. solar plant

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Treasury secretary touts manufacturing growth at reopening Ga. solar plant

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue
The Latest

Credit: AP

On last day of Georgia legislative session, bills must pass or die
1h ago
Dejounte Murray scores 30 points, Hawks hand Trail Blazers 8th straight loss with 120-106...
Georgia Power makes deal for more electrical generation, pledging downward rate pressure
Featured

Credit: AP

Hello, Braves fans: Meet Barrett Sallee, new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town