Hawks play the Celtics on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (57-15, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (33-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -16; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston.

The Hawks are 19-26 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta has a 17-26 record against opponents above .500.

The Celtics have gone 38-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the league scoring 121.1 points per game while shooting 48.6%.

The 119.2 points per game the Hawks average are 9.6 more points than the Celtics give up (109.6). The Celtics average 16.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Hawks give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 120-118 on March 25, with De'Andre Hunter scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Hunter is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 123.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: day to day (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (toe).

Celtics: Jrue Holiday: day to day (shoulder), Jaden Springer: day to day (knee), Xavier Tillman Sr.: day to day (knee), Al Horford: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.