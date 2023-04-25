Hawks' Murray remorseful for ref bump, says history a factor

“There was lot that led up to it. A lot,” Murray said. “A lot of ignoring. A lot of brushing me off, brushing my teammates off. Just asking questions of how we can be better. And even just with that individual, it goes back to San Antonio, where I don’t know why that person treated me the way he treated me over the years.”

Murray added he has good relationships nd interacts well with “98% of the refs” in the NBA, saying: “whatever happened, happened. I just feel like we all should be held accountable — players, coaches, even the referees. It shouldn’t be one-sided. It should be all be fair."

Murray scored 23 points in Game 4, but it was his worst outing of the series. He is averaging 25.3 points so far in the postseason, leaving a huge hole for the Hawks to fill in hopes of keeping the season alive.

Boston is 27-0 in best-of-seven playoff series after building a 3-1 lead.

