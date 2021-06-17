ajc logo
X

Hawks look to secure series victory over the 76ers

Georgia News | 48 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Atlanta Hawks look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Philadelphia 76ers in game six

Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2; over/under is 222.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Hawks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Philadelphia 76ers in game six. The Hawks won the previous matchup 109-106. Trae Young scored 39 points to help lead Atlanta to the victory and Joel Embiid totaled 37 points in the loss for Philadelphia.

The Hawks are 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 34-16 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.6 rebounds per game.

The 76ers have gone 31-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 7-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.3 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Embiid leads the 76ers scoring 28.5 points and grabbing 10.6 rebounds. Tobias Harris is averaging 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hawks: Averaging 107.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 45.4% shooting.

76ers: Averaging 119.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

76ers: Danny Green: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top