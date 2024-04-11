Georgia News

Hawks' Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Oknogwu to miss play-in tournament with injuries

The Atlanta Hawks will be without forward Jalen Johnson and center Onyeka Okongwu in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives past Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives past Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
27 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without forward Jalen Johnson and center Onyeka Okongwu in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament because of injuries.

The Hawks announced Thursday that Johnson, one of the team's most productive starters with his averages of 16.0 points and 8.7 rebounds, will miss at least three weeks after spraining his right ankle on Tuesday night against Miami.

Okongwu will miss at least four weeks following a non-surgical procedure on Tuesday to address inflammation in his left big toe. Okongwu averages 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.

All-Star point guard Trae Young recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists in his return in Wednesday night's 115-114 loss to Charlotte after missing 23 games because of a torn ligament in his left pinkie.

Johnson, guard Dejounte Murray (right quad contusion) and forward De’Andre Hunter (rest) were held out against Charlotte.

The Hawks currently hold the No. 10 spot and the final position in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

State prosecutor to investigate Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Trump case 2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
O.J. Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder charges, dies at 76
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Shut up!’ ‘Make me!’ Commissioners squabble during animal control debate

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

A mother’s journey from Colombia bloodshed to U.S. citizenship in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

A mother’s journey from Colombia bloodshed to U.S. citizenship in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s rural hospitals at risk of closure, report finds
The Latest

Credit: AP

Freight railroads ask courts to throw out new rule requiring two-person crews on trains
9m ago
Browns restructure RB Nick Chubb's contract as he rehabs from season-ending injury, AP...
28m ago
No inflation here: Affordable Masters' menu still includes $1.50 pimento cheese...
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well