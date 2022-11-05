Hawks host the Pelicans for out-of-conference contest

New Orleans finished 25-27 in Western Conference action and 17-24 on the road last season. The Pelicans averaged 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (eye).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.