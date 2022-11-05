ajc logo
Hawks host the Pelicans for out-of-conference contest

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
Atlanta and New Orleans square off in non-conference action

New Orleans Pelicans (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New Orleans meet in non-conference action.

Atlanta went 1-4 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.4 last season.

New Orleans finished 25-27 in Western Conference action and 17-24 on the road last season. The Pelicans averaged 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (eye).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

