Hawks host the Nets for season opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets for the season opener.

Atlanta went 36-46 overall, 22-30 in Eastern Conference games and 21-20 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 118.3 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from behind the arc last season.

Brooklyn went 32-50 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Nets averaged 110.4 points per game last season, 47.5 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 13.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: day to day (ankle), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder).

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), Trendon Watford: out (hamstring), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.