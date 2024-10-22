Georgia News

Hawks host the Nets for season opener

The Atlanta Hawks open the season at home against the Brooklyn Nets
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -7.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets for the season opener.

Atlanta went 36-46 overall, 22-30 in Eastern Conference games and 21-20 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 118.3 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.4% from behind the arc last season.

Brooklyn went 32-50 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Nets averaged 110.4 points per game last season, 47.5 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 13.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: day to day (ankle), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder).

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), Trendon Watford: out (hamstring), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

