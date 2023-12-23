Hawks host the Grizzlies for out-of-conference game

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies in out-of-conference play.

The Hawks have gone 4-7 in home games. Atlanta is 8-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies are 6-8 in road games. Memphis is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The 122.8 points per game the Hawks average are 10.7 more points than the Grizzlies give up (112.1). The Grizzlies average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 28.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 11.2 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bane is averaging 24.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 121.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 107.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb), AJ Griffin: out (personal).

Grizzlies: Marcus Smart: day to day (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Derrick Rose: out (hamstring), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.