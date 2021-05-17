Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

Atlanta sat starters Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic, in addition to top sub Danilo Gallinari. Trae Young and John Collins only played in the first half.

It didn't matter against the woeful Rockets, who went into full rebuilding mode when they dealt James Harden to Brooklyn in January.

Atlanta raced away from Houston in the second quarter and led 72-54 at halftime as Collins scored 15 points, De'Andre Hunter added 13 and Young 10.

Young played long enough to dish out nine assists, as well.

Houston finished 17-55, the worst record in the league and its most dismal season since a 14-68 campaign in 1982-83. D.J. Augustin and Armoni Brooks each scored 18 points to lead the injury-ravaged Rockets, who dressed only nine players.

The Hawks, on the other hand, pulled off a remarkable turnaround under interim coach Nate McMillan. He led the team to a 27-11 record after Lloyd Pierce was fired with Atlanta mired at 14-20.

TIP-NS

Rockets: After a six-game winning streak that boosted their record to 10-9 on Feb. 1, the Rockets managed only seven victories in their last 53 games — a .132 winning percentage.

Hawks: Hunter got his first start since Jan. 29. He has battled a lingering right knee injury and played for just the fifth time in the last 53 games, but it looks like he's ready to contribute in the playoffs after going more than 24 minutes. ... Won their 11th straight game at State Farm Arena. ... Capela became the first Atlanta player to lead the league in rebuilding (14.3 per game) since Dikeme Mutombo in 1999-2000. ... Mutombo watched the game from a courtside seat.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Looking forward to the NBA draft.

Hawks: Heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The best-of-seven series against the Knicks will open next weekend at Madison Square Garden.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) puts up a layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) blockw Houston Rockets forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots as Houston Rockets forward Kelly Olynyk (41) rushes in to try to block during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Houston Rockets forward Cameron Reynolds (42) tries to block Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) reacts to missing a shot against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks a shot by Houston Rockets forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray