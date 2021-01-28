X

Hawks G Kris Dunn (ankle) out at least another 2 weeks

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) blocks the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will be out at least another two weeks as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

Dunn, who signed with the Hawks as a free agent, has yet to play for his new team. He underwent surgery on his right ankle Dec. 29.

The Hawks said Dunn has been participating in impact-based rehab activities, including skipping, jumping and spot shooting. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will miss the next six games and likely more before he's fully recovered.

The Hawks have been plagued by injuries in the first month of the season. Guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (fractured right knee) and Rajon Rondo (sprained left ankle) are currently sidelined along with Dunn, who was expected to be a defensive stopper in the Atlanta backcourt.

