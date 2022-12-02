ajc logo
X

Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries

Georgia News
2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games.

John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De'Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday.

Both departed with the injuries during Wednesday night's win over Orlando. Hunter played only seven minutes and Collins was hurt after a dunk that didn't count at the halftime buzzer.

Hunter is third on the Hawks in scoring at 14.9 points per game, and Collins is fourth at 12.3 points.

Hunter, a fourth-year player out of Virginia, has yet to play a full season because of various injuries.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
13h ago

Credit: Michel Spingler

Former Amazon employees at Ga. warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘One more time’: Barack Obama stumps for Raphael Warnock - again
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘One more time’: Barack Obama stumps for Raphael Warnock - again
2h ago

28 years later, Brent Key fills mentor George O’Leary’s job at Georgia Tech
7h ago
The Latest
Georgia State defeats Middle Georgia State 79-53
28m ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Chase Elliott wins most popular driver for 5th straight year
2h ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
16h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top