Hawks face the Nets, look for 4th straight victory

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and went 20-16 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Atlanta finished 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.7 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.