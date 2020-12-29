X

Hawks face the Nets, look for 4th straight victory

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn

Atlanta Hawks (3-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Hawks take on Brooklyn.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and went 20-16 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Atlanta finished 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.7 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (acl).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.