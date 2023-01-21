ajc logo
Hawks face the Hornets on 5-game win streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
Atlanta hosts Charlotte aiming to prolong its five-game win streak

Charlotte Hornets (12-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (24-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Hawks take on Charlotte.

The Hawks are 5-3 against Southeast Division teams. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference with 51.9 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.8.

The Hornets are 3-6 in division play. Charlotte is ninth in the NBA scoring 14.8 fast break points per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 3.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 125-106 in the last meeting on Dec. 17. Trae Young led the Hawks with 31 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.1 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Rozier averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Ball is averaging 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and eight assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 120.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 115.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Cody Martin: day to day (knee), Gordon Hayward: day to day (hamstring), LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

