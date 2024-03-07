BreakingNews
Ga. 400 closed after DUI suspect hits other drivers, officials say
Georgia News

Hawks F Jalen Johnson is day-to-day with sprained ankle, won't play vs. Grizzlies

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will miss Friday's night game at Memphis because of a sprained right ankle
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) as he goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) as he goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
24 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will miss Friday night's game at Memphis because of a sprained right ankle.

Johnson was injured in the third quarter of a victory over Cleveland on Wednesday. X-rays were negative, but he was listed as day to-day and did not travel with the team to face the Grizzlies.

Johnson is having a breakout campaign in his third NBA season, averaging 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Atlanta center Onyeka Okongwu has transitioned out of a walking boot as he recovers from a sprained left big toe sprain and sesamoiditis. He will be re-evaluated in a week to 10 days, the team said.

Okongwu has already missed eight games.

Also, rookie guard Kobe Bufkin will be in a walking boot for the next 10 days because of sprained left big toe. The No. 15 pick in last year's draft has been used sparingly this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) scores as Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

US House passes Laken Riley Act requiring ICE to detain more immigrants
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
3h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
4h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Activist arrested after training center protest at Midtown construction site
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Patty Mills once beat the Heat in the NBA Finals. He's looking to make amends in Miami...
2h ago
Red Sox make long-term investment in Bello as they await clarity on Giolito's elbow
2h ago
Moore scores 18, Georgia Southern beats South Alabama 76-71 in Sun Belt Conference...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
3h ago