Hawks F Jalen Johnson is day-to-day with sprained ankle, won't play vs. Grizzlies

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will miss Friday night's game at Memphis because of a sprained right ankle.

Johnson was injured in the third quarter of a victory over Cleveland on Wednesday. X-rays were negative, but he was listed as day to-day and did not travel with the team to face the Grizzlies.

Johnson is having a breakout campaign in his third NBA season, averaging 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Atlanta center Onyeka Okongwu has transitioned out of a walking boot as he recovers from a sprained left big toe sprain and sesamoiditis. He will be re-evaluated in a week to 10 days, the team said.

Okongwu has already missed eight games.

Also, rookie guard Kobe Bufkin will be in a walking boot for the next 10 days because of sprained left big toe. The No. 15 pick in last year's draft has been used sparingly this season.

