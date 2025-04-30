Georgia News
Hawks' Dyson Daniels wins the NBA's most improved player after leading the league in steals

37 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks' Dyson Daniels wins the NBA's most improved player after leading the league in steals.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in a NBA Play-In Tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The Heat defeated the Hawks 123-114 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels second in Defensive Player of Year voting

The Atlanta Hawks guard averaged three steals per game, finished the year with 229 and became the first player in 15 years to record more than 200 in a single season.

Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels wins the NBA's most improved player award

20m ago

Grading the Hawks: Individual efforts evident, but team growth still needed

Before Monday, one could say the Hawks did a solid job this season of accomplishing the goal they set at the start of the season — but goals change.

Colorado Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings, left, hugs relief pitcher Zach Agnos after he closed out the Atlanta Braves to end a baseball game, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Rockies get to celebrate a win after losing 16 of 17, including 8 in a row

30m ago

Rockies end 8-game losing streak, beat Sale and Braves 2-1 behind Doyle homer to improve to 5-25

1h ago

A former Trump official backs World Heritage status for the vast Okefenokee Swamp

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's big for World Heritage listing.

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.