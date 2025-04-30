NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks' Dyson Daniels wins the NBA's most improved player after leading the league in steals.
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Hawks guard Dyson Daniels second in Defensive Player of Year voting
The Atlanta Hawks guard averaged three steals per game, finished the year with 229 and became the first player in 15 years to record more than 200 in a single season.
Grading the Hawks: Individual efforts evident, but team growth still needed
Before Monday, one could say the Hawks did a solid job this season of accomplishing the goal they set at the start of the season — but goals change.
Featured
Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year
Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.
Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's big for World Heritage listing.
Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse
A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.