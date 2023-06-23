X

Hawks confirm deal with Celtics to acquire 2nd-round pick Mouhamed Gueye

Credit: AP

By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks have confirmed an agreement to acquire the draft rights to Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a future second-round pick

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks confirmed an agreement Friday to acquire the NBA draft rights to Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye from the Boston Celtics.

The Hawks will send a future second-round pick to the Celtics.

The Hawks say they have reached an agreement “in principle” for the 6-foot-11 Gueye, and the details will be finalized at a future date.

The Celtics drafted Gueye with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round on Thursday night before reaching the agreement to trade the rights to Gueye to Atlanta.

Gueye, from Senegal, moved to California when he was 16. He averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for Washington State as a sophomore last season.

The Hawks selected guard Kobe Bufkin of Michigan in the first round, at No. 15 overall. The Hawks selected wing player Seth Lundy from Penn State at No. 46 overall.

The team plans on having a news conference with Bufkin, Gueye and Lundy at the Hawks’ practice facility on Monday.

