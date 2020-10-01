X

Hawks coach, wife pledge up to $15,000 to Innocence Project

FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington. The teams that didn't qualify for the restart of the NBA season at Walt Disney World could begin voluntary workouts Wednesday, Sept. 23, to start preparing for their next game — whenever that is. “I’ve never seen a layup drill with such intensity," Pierce said. "We did a full-court layup drill and the guys were clapping and cheering. You know they haven’t practiced in a long time if they’re excited about layup drills.” (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass

Georgia News | 42 minutes ago
Continuing his pledge to work toward social and racial justice, Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and his wife Melissa will match up to $15,000 in donations to the Georgia Innocence Project

The Pierces' pledge applies to any donations made Friday in honor of Wrongful Conviction Day.

Pierce became one of the NBA's most outspoken advocates in the midst of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody. He plans to keep up his off-the-court efforts even as he looks ahead to his third season as the Hawks coach.

“Someone needs to take the reins and speak up,” Pierce said on a conference call after the Hawks wrapped up a two-week minicamp.

“I know I have the ability to raise awareness. What I'm also trying to do is partner with groups and organizations and leaders who've been addressing these issues and have the education on what to do next.”

