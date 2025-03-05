Hawks coach Quin Snyder sits out loss to Bucks with illness. Igor Kokoskov fills in

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder sat out Tuesday night's 127-121 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with an illness, forcing assistant Igor Kokoskov to serve as acting coach.
Snyder was with the team for pregame functions, including his regular media availability. His absence with flu-like symptoms was a surprise to his players.
“None of us knew until right before tipoff,” point guard Trae Young said. “He was here early. It kind of surprised us but we still had a game to go play. It sucks we couldn't get him the win.”
Young led the Hawks with 28 points and 13 assists.
The Hawks don't have a designated top assistant but Kokoskov, a native of Serbia who has coached in the NBA for 19 years, was the choice to fill in.
“I think the game plan is the same,” forward Mouhamed Gueye said. “It's just a different person.”
Kokoskov joined Snyder's staff in Atlanta in 2023 after previous stints as an assistant with Brooklyn, Dallas, Sacramento, Phoenix, Utah, Cleveland, Detroit and the Los Angeles Clippers.
When hired by the Clippers in 2000, Kokoskov became the first non-American to be hired as a full-time assistant. He spent one season as a head coach, going 19-63 with Phoenix in 2018-19 and getting fired afterward.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Coordinator hiring history has shortchanged Black coaches, including at Georgia, Georgia Tech
Ken Sugiura: You don’t even have to be a supporter of initiatives that promote fairness in hiring to understand the need for an improved process.
Featured
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally
Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.