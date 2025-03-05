Hawks coach Quin Snyder sits out loss to Bucks with illness. Igor Kokoskov fills in

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder sat out Tuesday night's 127-121 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with an illness, forcing assistant Igor Kokoskov to serve as acting coach.

Snyder was with the team for pregame functions, including his regular media availability. His absence with flu-like symptoms was a surprise to his players.

“None of us knew until right before tipoff,” point guard Trae Young said. “He was here early. It kind of surprised us but we still had a game to go play. It sucks we couldn't get him the win.”