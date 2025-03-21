Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to miss remainder of regular season with left hand injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with an injury to his left hand.
The Hawks said Friday an MRI showed Capela had a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his hand. The Hawks said Capela will be evaluated in three to four weeks. Atlanta's final regular-season game is scheduled for April 13 against Orlando.
Capela, 30, lost his starting job to Onyeka Okongwu in mid-January. In 55 games, including 41 starts, Capela is averaging 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds following eight consecutive seasons scoring in double figures. For his career, Capela has averaged 12 points and 10.5 rebounds.
The Hawks are seventh in the Eastern Conference and on track for a spot in the play-in tournament.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Capela returned from an extended absence because of family reasons, but the injury did not heal, and he underwent an MRI on Monday to determine what was wrong.
