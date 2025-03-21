Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to miss remainder of regular season with left hand injury

Georgia News
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with an injury to his left hand
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15), right, fights for position against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33), left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

37 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with an injury to his left hand.

The Hawks said Friday an MRI showed Capela had a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his hand. The Hawks said Capela will be evaluated in three to four weeks. Atlanta's final regular-season game is scheduled for April 13 against Orlando.

Capela, 30, lost his starting job to Onyeka Okongwu in mid-January. In 55 games, including 41 starts, Capela is averaging 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds following eight consecutive seasons scoring in double figures. For his career, Capela has averaged 12 points and 10.5 rebounds.

The Hawks are seventh in the Eastern Conference and on track for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks the basketball against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) blocks a shot attempt by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

