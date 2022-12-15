ajc logo
Hawks center Capela to be out 1 to 2 weeks with calf injury

1 hour ago
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to be out for one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf in Wednesday night's 135-124 loss at Orlando

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to be out for one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf in Wednesday night's 135-124 loss at Orlando.

The Hawks on Thursday said an MRI revealed the strain.

Capela left the game with what was described as tightness with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Capela is averaging 12.1 points and ranks third in the NBA with 12 rebounds per game. Onyeka Okongwu, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Magic, likely will fill in for Capela.

Capela's injury adds to Atlanta's long list of prominent players who have been forced to miss time. Power forward John Collins has missed seven consecutive games with an ankle injury. Guard Dejounte Murray has been out a week with an ankle injury.

Top scorer Trae Young missed Monday's loss at Memphis with lower back tightness before returning against Orlando.


