Hawks center Capela to be out 1 to 2 weeks with calf injury

Capela is averaging 12.1 points and ranks third in the NBA with 12 rebounds per game. Onyeka Okongwu, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Magic, likely will fill in for Capela.

Capela's injury adds to Atlanta's long list of prominent players who have been forced to miss time. Power forward John Collins has missed seven consecutive games with an ankle injury. Guard Dejounte Murray has been out a week with an ankle injury.