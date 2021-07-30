Hawks bolster forward spot by drafting Duke's Jalen Johnson

“They came off a great season this past year,” Johnson said. “I’m just willing to do whatever it takes to add on to that. The next goal is the finals now, make it to the finals."

The 6-foot-9 Johnson gives Atlanta important depth as the team faces the possibility of losing forward John Collins to free agency. The Hawks will open the season without forward-center Onyeka Okongwu, who had surgery on July 21 to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and is expected to be fully recovered in about six months.

Johnson played only 13 games as a freshman at Duke last season before opting out. He averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk, blessed with a deep roster, entered the draft with plans to take the best available player instead of draft for need. Johnson, who was highly regarded entering the 2020-21 season, projected as a possibly lottery draft pick, might fill both categories.

Johnson made 52.3% of his shots from the field while also averaging 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in his abbreviated season.

The Hawks built through the draft. Young, Collins, Okongwu, Reddish, Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter were first-round picks who were the foundation of the team that finished 41-31.

Collins is a restricted free agent. The Hawks have the option to match offers from other teams, but it could be a difficult decision as they face future contract decisions with Young and other young players.

Other key players from that team — including center Clint Capela and shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic — are expected to return.

Also returning is Nate McMillan, who was named the full-time coach on July 5. The Hawks were only 14-20 before firing coach Lloyd Pierce and finishing 27-11 under McMillan as interim coach.

