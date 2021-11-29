ajc logo
X

Hawks' Bogdanovic to miss at least 2 weeks with ankle sprain

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Caption
Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Credit: Darren Abate

Credit: Darren Abate

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to miss at least two weeks after tests confirmed he sprained his right ankle against the New York Knicks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to miss at least two weeks after tests Sunday confirmed he sprained his right ankle against the New York Knicks.

Bogdanovic had to be helped off the floor midway through the second period of Saturday night's 99-90 loss to New York. He did not return.

The Hawks said Sunday an MRI confirmed the sprain and Bogdanovic's status will be updated in about two weeks.

Forward Cam Reddish also left the game against the Knicks in the second quarter after aggravating an injury to his left wrist.

The Hawks have not ruled Reddish out for Wednesday's game at Indiana. The team says Reddish's status will be determined by how he responds to treatment.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
40m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top