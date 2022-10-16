Hawks begin season at home against the Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 233.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets for the season opener.
Atlanta went 43-39 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Hawks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 35.6 bench points last season.
Houston finished 20-62 overall a season ago while going 9-32 on the road. The Rockets averaged 23.6 assists per game on 39.4 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.
Rockets: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
