Hawks begin season at home against the Rockets

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks open the season at home against the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets for the season opener.

Atlanta went 43-39 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Hawks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 35.6 bench points last season.

Houston finished 20-62 overall a season ago while going 9-32 on the road. The Rockets averaged 23.6 assists per game on 39.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Rockets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

