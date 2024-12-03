Hawks beat skidding Pelicans 124-112 to extend win streak to 4 games

The depleted Pelicans (4-18) have lost nine in a row overall, and 11 of 12 on the road this season. The team's long injury list includes star players Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Takeaways

Pelicans: New Orleans bounced back a bit from a dismal offensive performance against New York on Sunday, when the Pelicans scored a season-low 85 points.

Hawks: Atlanta shooters got rolling in the second half, and seven players finished with at least 10 points. The Hawks shot 51% from the field overall.

Key moment

After a cold first half of shooting, Young hit a 3-pointer with 2:46 to go in the third quarter to give the Hawks an 80-73 lead — their largest of the game to that point. A minute later, Hunter sank another 3 to increase the margin to 10.

Key stat

Atlanta had 31 assists and has finished with 25 or more in a franchise-record 14 consecutive games.

Up Next

Atlanta plays at Milwaukee on Wednesday, while New Orleans hosts the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

