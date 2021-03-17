Hawks beat Rockets 119-107; Houston drops 17th straight

Gallinari hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games after reaching that mark just twice in his first 23 games this season.

Collins scored 20 points, and Trae Young had 13 points and 14 assists. Five Hawks scored in double figures by halftime, and six scored at least 10 in the game.

Victor Oladipo led Houston with 34 points, Jae’Sean Tate had 25, and Kevin Porter, Jr., scored 22.

The Rockets were without a slew of players, including Christian Wood, John Wall, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Ben McLemore. Houston played with the league-minimum eight players, including two players on two-way contracts and one on a 10-day contract.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Capela, who was traded last February from Houston to Atlanta, received a highlight tribute video and was given an ovation by the Toyota Center crowd during a timeout in the first quarter. ... Without their big men, the Hawks were narrowly outrebounded 38-37.

Rockets: Houston is hopeful Wood (ankle) can return Wednesday against the Warriors. The Rockets have gone 0-17 since his injury. The Rockets are also hoping for a Wednesday return for Danuel House Jr., (right knee contusion). Wall (left knee contusion) is hopeful for a Friday return.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Atlanta returns home to host the Thunder on Thursday night.

Rockets: Houston hosts Golden State on Wednesday night.

___

Houston Rockets center Justin Patton (26) dunks next to Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, middle, tries to keep the ball as Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown (0) grabs for it, while Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, right, puts up a shot past Atlanta Hawks forward Nathan Knight (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Atlanta Hawks forward Nathan Knight (1) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets center Justin Patton, left, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks for a shot as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) pressures him during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) pulls in a rebound between Atlanta Hawks forwards Solomon Hill, left, and John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke