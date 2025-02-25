Georgia News
Georgia News

Hawks allow their fewest points in nearly 4 years, shut down Heat 98-86

Trae Young had 11 points and 14 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 98-86 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 11 points and 14 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 98-86 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Onyeka Okongwu had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Terrance Mann and Caris LaVert both added 15 points off the bench. NBA steals leader Dyson Daniel had seven steals, one off a season high.

The Hawks allowed their fewest points since a 100-82 victory over Cleveland on March 14, 2021, and moved past Miami into eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for Miami, which lost for the sixth time in seven games and missed 13 of its first 14 3-point attempts.

All-Star Tyler Herro, who had scored 40 points in two of his previous three games, was held to 11 points on 4-for-19 shooting.

Takeaways

Heat: Coach Erik Spoelstra continues to tinker with the Heat rotation and hasn't been able to find a winning formula. Miami is 2-6 since trading Jimmy Butler to the Warriors on Feb. 5.

Hawks: Quin Snyder said before the game his team has been playing well but not getting the results they are looking for. Against the Heat, they broke through with a much-needed win against a potential future play-in opponent.

Key moment

With 3:25 remaining and the Hawks leading by six, Atlanta successfully challenged a foul on Young that wiped out two Miami free throws. Mann hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to push the lead to 93-84.

Key stat

One night after allowing the Pistons to shoot a season-high 59.1% from the field, the Hawks held the Heat to a season-low 32.1%.

Up next

The Hawks and Heat will meet again on Wednesday, this time in Miami, for the third of four meetings between the teams this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) shoots against Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) tries to shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) drives against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives against Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) passes the ball against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

Cade Cunningham scores 38 as Pistons win 148-143 shootout over Hawks

Paolo Banchero scores 36 points as Magic rally past Hawks 114-108

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley power East-leading Cavaliers to 142-105 blowout of Knicks

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Yoav Berman scores 22 to propel Queens University to 72-57 victory over West Georgia

49m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash Pop

2h ago

Texas celebrates first No. 1 ranking in 21 years by leaning on defense to beat Georgia 57-26

2h ago

Featured

Nearly three years after two whistleblowers accused Georgia Tech of flaunting federal cybersecurity policies, another has filed a lawsuit alleging the university misappropriated funds.

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds

Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.

Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness

The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.

Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.