Hawks allow their fewest points in nearly 4 years, shut down Heat 98-86

Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for Miami, which lost for the sixth time in seven games and missed 13 of its first 14 3-point attempts.

All-Star Tyler Herro, who had scored 40 points in two of his previous three games, was held to 11 points on 4-for-19 shooting.

Takeaways

Heat: Coach Erik Spoelstra continues to tinker with the Heat rotation and hasn't been able to find a winning formula. Miami is 2-6 since trading Jimmy Butler to the Warriors on Feb. 5.

Hawks: Quin Snyder said before the game his team has been playing well but not getting the results they are looking for. Against the Heat, they broke through with a much-needed win against a potential future play-in opponent.

Key moment

With 3:25 remaining and the Hawks leading by six, Atlanta successfully challenged a foul on Young that wiped out two Miami free throws. Mann hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to push the lead to 93-84.

Key stat

One night after allowing the Pistons to shoot a season-high 59.1% from the field, the Hawks held the Heat to a season-low 32.1%.

Up next

The Hawks and Heat will meet again on Wednesday, this time in Miami, for the third of four meetings between the teams this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP