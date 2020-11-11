Hawks add former Pacers coach McMillan to Pierce's staff

McMillan has a 661-588 record in 16 seasons as an NBA coach, including with Seattle (2000-05) and Portland (2005-12). He was the Pacers' coach from 2016 through 2020.

McMillan was fired by Indiana on Aug. 26. His record in four seasons with the Pacers was 183-136. It was the fourth-highest victory total in franchise history, but that success was marred by a 3-16 record in the postseason.