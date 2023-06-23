X

Hawks acquire 2nd-round center Mouhamed Gueye of Washington State from Celtics

Georgia News
By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks acquired the draft rights to Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a future second-round pick Thursday night during the NBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the matter

The Celtics drafted the 6-foot-11 Gueye with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round before sending the rights to Gueye to Atlanta, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA.

Gueye, from Senegal, moved to California when he was 16. He averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for Washington State as a sophomore last season.

Because the trade was not official, Hawks general manager Landry Fields could not comment on Gueye when discussing Atlanta's selections in the draft.

The Hawks selected guard Kobe Bufkin of Michigan in the first round, at No. 15 overall. The Hawks selected wing player Seth Lundy from Penn State at No. 46 overall.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

