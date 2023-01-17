ajc logo
Hawkins guides Howard to 89-65 win over Morehouse College

1 hour ago
Elijah Hawkins had 15 points and Howard cruised to an 89-65 victory over Morehouse College

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elijah Hawkins had 15 points and Howard cruised to an 89-65 victory over Morehouse College on Monday night.

Hawkins added seven rebounds and six assists for the Bison (10-10). Kobe Dickson had 12 points off the bench. Jordan Wood, Marcus Dockery and reserve Bryce Harris all scored 11.

Joemel McNair led the way for the Tigers with 24 points and four steals. Kerry Richardson added 12 points.

Howard hosts Morgan State in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

