Harvey scheduled to start for Baltimore against Atlanta

The Orioles are 17-38 on their home turf. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .311.

The Braves have gone 35-27 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .431 this season. Austin Riley leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-0. Max Fried earned his 11th victory and Travis d'Arnaud went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Keegan Akin took his eighth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 64 RBIs and is batting .262.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .487.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .218 batting average, 7.81 ERA, outscored by 59 runs

Braves: 9-1, .247 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.