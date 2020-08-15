Hartley's 24, Walker-Kimbrough's 20 lead Mercury by Dream

Walker-Kimbrough was 5 of 7 from 3-point range, Hartley made 4 of 7 and Phoenix went 12 of 25.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 17 points and Brittney Griner added 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Phoenix (6-4). Hartley reached 1,500 career points and 500 assists. Diggins-Smith hit all six of her free throws as the Mercury sank 20 of 23.