Harsin: Auburn's Leota, Calzada to undergo surgery

Georgia News
6 hours ago
Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury, coach Bryan Harsin said Monday.

Leota will have surgery on Tuesday for the injury sustained early in last weekend's loss to LSU, Harsin said.

The Tigers are set to visit No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in their first road game of the season.

Harsin also confirmed previous reports that transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The former Texas A&M starter hasn't played this season.

A 6-foot-4, 257-pound graduate transfer, Leota has 17 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. He had seven sacks last season after transferring from Northwestern.

Auburn has switched to a 4-2-5 defense on the depth chart, with Derick Hall as the only starting edge rusher.

“Eku is a big loss,” Harsin said. "He’s an emotional leader. He’s one of the smartest football players we have.”

