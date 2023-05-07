Harris' single in 12th lifts Braves over Orioles 3-2

BreakingNews
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
By GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press
40 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris hit a game-ending single off Cionel Pérez in the 12th inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-2 on Sunday to stop the Orioles' streak of eight consecutive winning series.

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. brought a roar from the sellout crowd of 40,800 at Truist Park in the 11th when he caught Adam Frazier’s 322-foot flyout and made a one-hop throw to third baseman Austin Riley, who tagged Austin Hays for a double play.

Harris' fly off Pérez (1-1) scored Ozzie Albies as the Braves won two of three from Baltimore, which lost consecutive games for the first time since April 8-9.

Atlanta at 24-11 matched its best 35-game start, in 1969, 1997 and 1998.

The 12 innings tied the longest game in the major leagues this season, Seattle vs. Cleveland on April 9 and Minnesota vs. the Chicago White Sox on May 4.

Michael Tonkin (3-1) pitched two perfect innings.

Braves starter Bryce Elder gave up one run, four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 1.74 with his 12th straight outing with at least five innings.

Baltimore’s Tyler Wells gave up one run and three hits in five innings.

Matt Olson hit his 10th homer, an opposite-field shot to left in the first that sailed 413 feet.

Ramón Urías had an RBI groundout in the fourth and Anthony Santander's run-scoring single gave Baltimore a 2-1 lead in the 10th. Sam Hilliard scored on Félix Bautista's wild pitch in the bottom half.

CANO

Baltimore setup man Yennier Cano, who didn’t allow a hit until his 12th inning of the season, faced the minimum in the eighth and ninth to keep his ERA at 0.00. The hard-throwing right-hander has struck out 19 in 17 innings over 12 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Hays returned to the lineup and went 1 for 4 after missing the previous four games with an injured finger.

Braves: SS Orlando Arcia was reinstated from the injured list and went 1 for 4. He missed 21 games with a microfracture in his left wrist. SS Vaughn Grissom was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kyle Gibson (4-1, 4.61 ERA) will be on the mound as Baltimore opens a three-game home series against Tampa Bay in a showdown of the AL East's top two clubs.

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (3-3, 3.38 ERA) will face RHP Nick Pivetta (2-2, 4.99) as Boston visits Truist Park on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

