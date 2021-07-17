Harris says voting bills honor 'American hero' John Lewis

In her statement Saturday, Harris recalled crossing the bridge with Lewis during a commemoration in 2020.

“The right to vote remains under attack in states across our nation,” Harris said. “And the best way to honor Congressman Lewis’s legacy is to carry on the fight — by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act as well as the For the People Act, and by helping eligible voters no matter where they live get registered and vote, and have their vote counted.”

Democrats on Capitol Hill are pushing for a sweeping federal voting and elections bill that Senate Republicans have united to block, saying they think it intrudes on states' ability to conduct elections. Most Republicans have also dismissed a separate bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore sections of the Voting Rights Act that were weakened by the Supreme Court.

Caption Vice President Kamala Harris greets members of the Detroit Youth Choir at a vaccine mobilization event at the TCF Center in Detroit, Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption People watch as a new historical marker remembering former Rep. John Lewis is unveiled Friday, July 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this year, Nashville's Metro Council renamed a large portion of Fifth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption People look at a new historical marker remembering former Rep. John Lewis after it was unveiled Friday, July 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this year, Nashville's Metro Council renamed a large portion of Fifth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption People wait to cross a street that was renamed to honor former Rep. John Lewis Friday, July 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville leaders on Friday also unveiled a new historical marker remembering Lewis, kicking off a weekend celebrating the civil rights icon. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey