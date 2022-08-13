ajc logo
Harris' late blast lifts Braves to 4-3 win over Marlins

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, is congratulated by William Contreras (24) after Olson hit a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, is congratulated by William Contreras (24) after Olson hit a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

24 minutes ago
Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Friday night.

Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game series against their NL East opponent.

Marlins reliever Elieser Hernández (2-6) allowed Vaughn Grissom’s leadoff double before Harris connected with a shot that bounced off the upper deck railing in right and put Atlanta ahead 4-2.

Tyler Matzek (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh. Jacob Stallings and Peyton Burdick hit consecutive one-out doubles off Kirby Yates that got Miami to 4-3 in the eighth.

A.J. Minter relieved Yates and struck out pinch hitter Garrett Cooper and retired Jon Berti on a pop out to second. Kenley Jensen closed with a scoreless ninth around two walks for his 25th save.

The Marlins had 12 hits but were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position. It was also their 25th one-run loss.

Atlanta tied it at 2-all on Dansby Swanson’s sacrifice fly in the sixth. Harris hit a leadoff double against Marlins starter Pablo López and advanced on a groundout.

Austin Riley’s two-out double in the sixth ended López’s outing. López scattered two runs and four hits, while striking out four.

Braves starter Jake Odorizzi was lifted after four innings and 87 pitches. The right-hander allowed two runs, eight hits, walked one and struck out two. Odorizzi has not completed five innings in his two outings since the Braves acquired him from Houston on Aug. 2.

Olson’s 22nd homer in the fourth narrowed a 2-0 deficit.

Brian Anderson gave Miami an early advantage with his blast to lead off the second. Reinstated from the injured list Friday, Anderson drove a cutter from Odorizzi over the wall in left for his fourth homer.

Miguel Rojas followed Anderson’s blast with a walk, advanced to third on Lewin Díaz’s single to right and scored on Stallings’ double play grounder.

ROSTER MOVES

The Braves placed INF Enhire Adrianza on the injured list and recalled OF Guillermo Heredia from Triple-A Gwinnett.

In addition to Anderson, the Marlins reinstated INF Jon Berti from the injured list. OF Billy Hamilton was out-righted to Triple-A Jacksonville while OF Bryan De La Cruz was optioned to the same minor league club.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Max Fried (concussion protocol) could return in the club’s next homestand, manager Brian Snitker said. ... C Travis d’Arnaud (right leg soreness) will not play in the weekend series to allow him additional recovery time.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (low back spasms) is scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday at Double-A Pensacola.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Ian Anderson (9-6, 5.11) will start in the opener of a split doubleheader Saturday while RHP Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11) will go in the second game. LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-4, 3.29) is scheduled to start one of the games for the Marlins but which game has not been determined. Miami’s second scheduled starter also has not been announced.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen, right, and catcher William Contreras congratulate each other after the Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 in a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson fields a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Atlanta Braves' Jake Odorizzi delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Miami Marlins' Pablo Lopez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

