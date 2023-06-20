Harris II leads Braves against the Phillies after 5-hit game

Atlanta Braves (46-26, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-34, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (7-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.82 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -149, Phillies +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Michael Harris II's five-hit game on Sunday.

Philadelphia has a 19-11 record at home and a 38-34 record overall. The Phillies have gone 13-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has gone 22-11 in road games and 46-26 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .480 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has eight home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .315 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 14-for-39 with a double, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 51 RBI for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .273 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves: 8-2, .298 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (illness), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.