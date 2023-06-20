X

Harris II leads Braves against the Phillies after 5-hit game

By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies after Michael Harris II had five hits against the Rockies on Sunday

Atlanta Braves (46-26, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-34, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (7-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.82 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -149, Phillies +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Michael Harris II's five-hit game on Sunday.

Philadelphia has a 19-11 record at home and a 38-34 record overall. The Phillies have gone 13-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has gone 22-11 in road games and 46-26 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .480 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has eight home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .315 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 14-for-39 with a double, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 51 RBI for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .273 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves: 8-2, .298 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (illness), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Sean Murphy: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

