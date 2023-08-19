Harris II leads Braves against the Giants after 4-hit outing

The Atlanta Braves take on the San Francisco Giants after Michael Harris II had four hits against the Giants on Friday
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
San Francisco Giants (64-58, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (79-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Braves: Yonny Chirinos (5-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -119, Giants -100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants after Michael Harris II had four hits on Friday in a 4-0 win over the Giants.

Atlanta has gone 41-20 in home games and 79-42 overall. The Braves have gone 37-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has gone 29-30 on the road and 64-58 overall. The Giants rank 10th in the NL with 133 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 43 home runs while slugging .608. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-45 with a double, four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with 16 home runs while slugging .535. Michael Conforto is 10-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .303 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 48 runs

Giants: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Mark Mathias: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Trump's surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate

