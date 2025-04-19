Georgia News
Harris has 2 hits and 2 RBIs, Baldwin hits pinch-hit single in 8th to help Braves beat Twins 6-4

Michael Harris II had two hits and two RBIs, Drake Baldwin delivered a game-winning pinch-hit single in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4
Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin, right, hits a game-winning pinch hit single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II had two hits and two RBIs, Drake Baldwin delivered a game-winning pinch-hit single in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Friday night.

Enyel De Los Santos (1-0) earned the win with 1 2/3 innings of relief, and Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Jarred Kelenic homered and Ozzie Albies had two hits and drove in a run for the Braves.

Griffin Jax (0-2) was charged with all four runs in one-third of an inning.

Minnesota's Chris Paddack had his second straight strong start, allowing one run and three hits over five innings.

Trevor Larnach hit a solo home run and Calos Correa had two hits and scored a run for the Twins, who fell to 7-13 on the season.

The Braves trailed 4-1 in the eighth, but six straight batters reached base with one out as Atlanta put together a four-run rally.

Braves starter Bryce Elder gave up four runs in five innings. His ERA stayed at 7.20 through three starts.

Left fielder Alex Verdugo made his Braves debut and was 0 for 4 hitting out of the leadoff spot.

Key moment

Harris stroked a 1-0 pitch to right field with the bases loaded in the eighth inning off Minnesota reliever Cole Sands to tie the game. Three pitches later, Baldwin delivered the decisive two-run pinch hit to center field.

Key stat

The Braves extended their winning streak over the Twins to nine games dating back to the 2019 season.

Up next

Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 4.30) will face Braves LHP Chris Sale (0-2, 6.63 ERA) on Saturday.

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin reacts after hitting a game-winning pinch hit single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias delivers in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates after driving in a run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Paddack (20) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

