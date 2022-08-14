ajc logo
X

Harris, Contreras lead Braves' rally for sweep of Marlins

Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom gets a base hit as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes looks on during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom gets a base hit as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes looks on during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Georgia News
33 minutes ago
Rookie Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth, William Contreras hit a go-ahead single and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 for a sweep of their four-game series

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth, William Contreras had a go-ahead single and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series.

The Braves won their sixth straight after losing four of five against the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Harris’ leadoff shot in the ninth tied it at 1-all. He drove the first pitch from Marlins reliever Tanner Scott (4-5) over the wall in left center for his 12th homer.

Dansby Swanson followed with a single and Vaughn Grissom walked. Austin Riley flew out to right before Swanson got caught in a rundown between second and third for the second out. Scott then walked Matt Olson and Contreras followed with a hard grounder that Miami second baseman Jon Berti deflected but couldn’t retrieve in time to throw out Grissom at the plate.

Braves All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. did not start but pinch hit in the ninth and was intentionally walked. Olson advanced to third on the walk and scored on a wild pitch by Scott.

Acuña was removed late in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader as a precaution to rest his surgically repaired right knee.

The Marlins have scored three or fewer runs in 15 consecutive games, matching the 1979 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest drought in the division era.

Tyler Matzek (3-2) threw a scoreless eighth and Kenley Jansen got three outs in the ninth around a single for his 27th save.

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings of one-run ball. The 23-year-old Elder, who was recalled from Triple-A Saturday, allowed three hits and walked two.

Elder kept Miami hitless through the first 3 1/3 innings before JJ Bleday doubled and scored on Miguel Rojas’ RBI single.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett was lifted after six innings. Garrett scattered five hits, walked three and struck out two.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins selected the contracts of RHP Parker Bugg and LHP Andrew Nardi from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned RHP Tommy Nance to the same minor league club. RHP A.J. Ladwig was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Anthony Bender (right elbow strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11) will start the opener of a four-game home series against the Mets on Monday. RHP Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76) will start for the Mets.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 2.01) starts the opener of a three-game home set against the San Diego Padres on Monday. The Padres will go with RHP Joe Musgrove (8-5, 2.91).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after he is hit by a pitch as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes looks on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after he is hit by a pitch as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes looks on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after he is hit by a pitch as Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes looks on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined ShapeCaption
Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom hits a home run scoring Marcell Ozuna during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom hits a home run scoring Marcell Ozuna during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom hits a home run scoring Marcell Ozuna during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Editors' Picks
Another violent weekend in metro Atlanta claims 4 lives, 11 others injured1h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
3h ago
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series
42m ago
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory
23h ago
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory
23h ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
10h ago
The Latest
Howard delivers playoff-clinching win for Liberty over Dream
1h ago
Falcons' top draft pick London sidelined by knee injury
1h ago
Trial begins in shooting death of 7-year-old in Atlanta
2h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top