Harris and Ozuna deliver clutch hits as Braves rally past slumping Reds 2-1 in 10 innings

Michael Harris II hit a tying double in the ninth inning and Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run in the 10th as the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 for their third straight victory
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hits a walk off RBI during the 10th inning of a baseball game to beat the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hits a walk off RBI during the 10th inning of a baseball game to beat the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a tying double in the ninth inning and Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run in the 10th as the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.

Ozuna’s line-drive single to left field came after Lyon Richardson (0-1) issued an intentional walk to Austin Riley with nobody out. Automatic runner Alex Verdugo scored easily from second base, and happy teammates swarmed Ozuna on the field.

Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck out two in a hitless inning for the win.

Cincinnati has lost four in a row.

Santiago Espinal's run-scoring single off Daysbel Hernández in the eighth drove in Elly De La Cruz to break a scoreless tie.

Atlanta's Chris Sale and Cincinnati's Andrew Abbott helped keep the game scoreless through seven innings. Abbott had eight strikeouts while allowing four hits with no walks in five innings. Sale fanned 10 in 6 2/3 innings.

Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte was scratched minutes before the first pitch with left side discomfort.

Key moment

Sean Murphy drew a leadoff walk from Emilio Pagán in the ninth, and Harris doubled to right field with one out to drive in pinch-runner Stuart Fairchild, who slid under Jose Trevino’s tag at the plate. It was Pagán's second blown save in 10 chances.

Key stat

With Trevino behind the plate, Austin Wynns at first base and Tyler Stephenson at designated hitter, all three catchers on Cincinnati's active roster were in the starting lineup. It was Wynn's second career appearance at first base and first start. He appeared in one game at first base in 2021 for Baltimore.

Up next

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (4-2, 2.53 ERA), coming off a 12-strikeout performance against Washington, will try for his third consecutive win when he starts Wednesday night against Braves RHP Grant Holmes (2-2, 4.24).

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a walk off RBI during the10th inning of a baseball game to beat the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

