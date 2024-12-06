Harris and North Florida host Georgia Southern

The Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Georgia Southern allows 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Ospreys are 3-2 in road games. North Florida averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Jaylen Smith with 5.7.

Georgia Southern is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adante' Holiman is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.9 points.

Liam Murphy averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.