Harris and Mercer host Wofford

Mercer Bears (7-19, 2-9 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-9, 7-4 SoCon)
Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Wofford after Talia Harris scored 20 points in Mercer's 72-70 loss to the Furman Paladins.
The Terriers are 11-2 in home games. Wofford is second in the SoCon with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Evangelia Paulk averaging 2.2.
The Bears are 2-9 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is 2-16 in games decided by 10 or more points.
Wofford scores 68.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 64.0 Mercer allows. Mercer averages 52.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 59.6 Wofford allows.
The Terriers and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paulk is scoring 12.8 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.
Ashlee Locke is averaging 8.4 points, six rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bears. Ariana Bennett is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.
Bears: 1-9, averaging 51.4 points, 24.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
