Harper's 3 touchdowns spark Mercer's 42-7 rout of Wofford

Seven runners combined for 224 rushing yards on 45 carries, with four different backs reaching the end zone. Austin Douglas carried 12 times for 73 yards to lead the Bears.

Harper ran eight yards to cap Mercer's first possession, then pulled in a pair of Fred Payton touchdown passes in the third quarter — a four-yard toss to cap a nine-play, 84-yard drive and a 62-yard strike. Harper caught seven passes for 126 yards.