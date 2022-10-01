ajc logo
Harper's 3 touchdowns spark Mercer's 42-7 rout of Wofford

Georgia News
8 hours ago
Devron Harper caught a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third and Mercer topped 40 points for the third time in five games as the Bears dominated Wofford, 42-7 in a Southern Conference game

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Devron Harper caught a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third and Mercer topped 40 points for the third time in five games as the Bears dominated Wofford, 42-7 in a Southern Conference game Saturday.

Mercer beat Morehead State 63-13 in the season opener and routed Gardner-Webb 42-7 last week.

The Bears (4-1, 2-0) held Wofford to just 67 yards on 25 carries and held the Terriers to 154 passing yards with two interceptions.

Seven runners combined for 224 rushing yards on 45 carries, with four different backs reaching the end zone. Austin Douglas carried 12 times for 73 yards to lead the Bears.

Harper ran eight yards to cap Mercer's first possession, then pulled in a pair of Fred Payton touchdown passes in the third quarter — a four-yard toss to cap a nine-play, 84-yard drive and a 62-yard strike. Harper caught seven passes for 126 yards.

Payton completed 20 of 26 passes for 330 yards.

Jimmy Weirick was 19 of 32 passing for 154 yards and was intercepted once for Wofford (0-5).

