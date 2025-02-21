Georgia News
Harden leads Kennesaw State against New Mexico State after 39-point game

Kennesaw State visits the New Mexico State Aggies after Prencis Harden scored 39 points in the Owls' 68-56 win over the UTEP Miners
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago

Kennesaw State Owls (10-15, 5-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (14-12, 7-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits New Mexico State after Prencis Harden scored 39 points in Kennesaw State's 68-56 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies are 8-3 in home games. New Mexico State is fifth in the CUSA scoring 65.7 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Owls are 5-9 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State ranks fifth in the CUSA with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Harden averaging 7.8.

New Mexico State's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than New Mexico State allows.

The Aggies and Owls match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.9 points. Molly Kaiser is shooting 46.3% and averaging 21.8 points over the past 10 games.

Carly Hooks averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Harden is shooting 34.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

