Harden, Kennesaw State Owls to face McQueen, Clemson Tigers on Sunday

The Tigers have gone 3-1 at home. Clemson is fifth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 37.7 rebounds. Mia Moore leads the Tigers with 7.3 boards.

The Owls are 0-2 in road games. Kennesaw State is seventh in the CUSA with 12.6 assists per game led by Kailyn Fields averaging 2.6.

Clemson makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Kennesaw State scores 15.6 more points per game (67.6) than Clemson gives up (52.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

Keyarah Berry is averaging 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Owls.

